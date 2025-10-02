Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia to Sara Tendulkar; celebs dazzle at Bvlgari event: All the best dressed stars. Watch

Bollywood celebrities arrived at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Dressed to the nines, the stars chose elegant outfits for the occasion, pairing them with stunning jewels from the luxury jewellery label's collection. Priyanak Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sara Tendulkar pose for the paparazzi at the Bvlgari exhibition.

The guest list included celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manushi Chhillar, Khushi Kapoor, and others. Here's a look at the best-dressed celebrities:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the event in a dreamy ivory gown featuring a plunging boat neckline in a structural, pleated design. The form-fitted corset bodice, a pleated mini-length skirt, a see-through tulle overlay cascading down her legs, and a floor-sweeping train add a feminine elegance to her ensemble. She paired the look with a stunning diamond necklace adorned with a massive ruby.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah served a masterclass in sensual elegance at the Bvlgari exhibition in a baby pink gown featuring a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, a large bow on the front, and a figure-hugging skirt. She paired the ensemble with matching heels, a Bvlgari Serpenti bow necklace, and diamond earrings. A top knot and strawberry, blush makeup added a Hollywood starlet vibe to her look for the night.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani

While Nita Ambani wore a silk pacharangi saree with a Banarasi embroidery border to the exhibition, Isha dazzled in a form-fitted black corset gown. They both wore Bvlgari jewels with their ensembles. However, it was Isha's yellow diamond ring from mom's collection that stole the show. Nita Ambani had bought the Bvlgari ring 25 years ago in New York.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh dazzled the red carpet at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibit in an elegant black-and-white gown. It features a strapless design and a flowy skirt, completed with a matching black stole draped over the arms. A Serpenti rose gold necklace, a matching bracelet, rings, side-parted wavy tresses, and striking dewy makeup rounded off the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samanth chose an indigo blue gown featuring scalloped cut-outs on the front, a sleeveless design, and a figure-hugging silhouette for the exhibition. She wore the dress with loose tresses, a Serpenti necklace, and minimal makeup.

Sara Tendulkar

Like Samantha, Sara Tendulkar also chose a blue gown. However, her ensemble comes with full-length sleeves, a gathered design on the front, a flowy skirt, a skin-tight bodice, and a floor-length hem. She paired the ensemble with Bvlgari bracelet and matching diamond earrings.