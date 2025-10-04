Rashmika Mandanna's 5 best ethnic looks that prove she will be a gorgeous bride: Regal anarkalis to delicate sarees

With the news of Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement to Vijay Deverakonda making waves, all eyes are on the Pushpa actor - not just for her blockbuster films, but also for her impeccable sense of style. Known as much for her radiant ethnic fashion as for her powerful performances, Rashmika has often turned heads in sarees, lehengas, and timeless traditional ensembles. Read more to discover Rashmika Mandanna's best ethnic looks.(Instagram)

Her ethnic looks reflect grace, elegance, and modern charm, offering a glimpse of the stunning bride she is destined to be. Over the years, her fashion choices have cemented her place as a trendsetter in the film industry, winning her admiration far beyond the screen.

The embellished red and beige moment

The Dear Comrade star stunned in the floor-length embellished beige Abha Kalidar from Ritu Kumar Couture, with a structured bodice, full sleeves, red floral and paisley motifs, and a back cut-out, at the Independence Day Parade in New York. She paired this with a gorgeous silk chinnon red dupatta with golden accents and a heavily embroidered jodi border, featuring resham, meenakari, and zardozi. She accessorised the look with a statement golden rhinestone choker and earrings set, flat slippers and dark shades.

Blush pink forest fairy

Rashmika looked like a delicate forest nymph in this gorgeous blush pink saree designed by Anita Dongre, with dreamy woodland-garden inspired accents and intricate botanical motifs. The soft and romantic blush pink saree, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, was paired with a sleeveless, open-back blouse, and accessorised with statement rhinestone earrings and toned-down, dewy makeup, making the look straight out of a desi enchanted garden fairytale.

Beaming in cream and gold

For the Chennai stop of her promotional tour for Kuberaa, Rashmika dazzled in a dreamy, cream-coloured, plain suit paired with a matching dupatta with delicate gold accents and a gold embroidered border with mirrorwork detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was paired with statement gold jewellery, a slicked-back bun adorned with a gajra, and dewy nude makeup.

The yellow and orange ombre statement

Rashmika looked ethereal in a vibrant yellow and orange ombre saree with delicate gold accents, which was speculated to have been gifted by Vijay Deverakonda's mother. The look was paired with a traditional half-sleeved yellow blouse and accessorised with a simple chain necklace, gold jhumkas, and a statement gold bangle.

Stunning in sindoor-red and gold

The Chhaava actor looked like royalty in this gorgeously regal red ensemble at the movie's trailer launch event in Mumbai. The sindoor red anarkali from celebrity-favourite clothing label Torani features extravagant zardozi embroidery, sequin embellishments, and beaded embroidery and costs more than ₹1 lakh. She paired it with a matching embroidered, silk dupatta, gold and kundan statement earrings, and sultry eye makeup.