Janhvi Kapoor makes our Sunday golden with her custom Anita Dongre lehenga for Dahi Handi event: Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is deep into the promotions of her upcoming movie Param Sundari, following one banger look with another. On Saturday, which was also Krishna Janmashtami, Janhvi chose a stunning golden-white lehenga for a Dahi Handi event. Janhvi Kapoor shared photos of her new look for Param Sundari promotions,

Janhvi's golden look

The young actor shared photos of her look ahead of leaving for the event. She glowed in a heavy, bejewelled golden blouse with no sleeves but an ornate neck and back. She paired it with dreamy white skirt with more golden details at the bottom. The lehenga was by Anita Dongre.

She completed the look with golden kundan earrings and tied her hair in a thick braid that she decorated with tiny flowers.

Janhvi did mention that her co-star Sidharth Malhotra was not part of Saturday's promotions. “Param was missing today so found myself another Sundariiiiii @srashtisoni26 for Dahi Handiiiiiii,” she wrote.

Janhvi's Param Sundari promotions

Janhvi has been rocking back to back ethnic looks for the promotions of this movie, a romance between a boy from North India and a girl from Kerala. Param and Sundari.

Janhvi spoke in Marathi during the dahi handi event. The highlight of the event came when the actress broke the Dahi Handi. Before hitting the pot, she asked with a smile, "Zor se marna padega (Will have to hit it hard)," and then smashed it successfully, joining the crowd in celebrations.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the movie was unveiled earlier this week, promising the perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action. Param Sundari will be released on August 29.

On Friday, Janhvi also took Sidharth to Tirumala for darshan. It is Janhvi's special place, where she goes every time before a major release or her late mother Sridevi's birth anniversary, both of which overlapped this time.