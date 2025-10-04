Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged! A look back at their relationship timeline

Their story began in 2017. Rashmika had just ended her engagement to actor Rakshit Shetty, reportedly due to compatibility differences. Around the same time, she crossed paths with Vijay on the sets of Geetha Govindam , the film that would spark not just a professional collaboration but also a long-running personal connection.

It’s official! Telugu superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged , reportedly, in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday. While neither actor has released an official statement yet, the news has sent fans into a frenzy, marking a full-circle moment for the duo who have long been at the center of Telugu cinema ’s favourite dating speculation.

When Geetha Govindam released in theatres in 2018, fans couldn’t get enough of their sparkling chemistry. The chatter only intensified the following year with Dear Comrade (2019), where their performances and the evident comfort between them added fuel to the rumors of a real-life romance brewing off-screen.

Between 2020 and 2022, the pair was frequently spotted together, from quiet dinners and airport sightings to vacations where fans noticed identical backdrops in their Instagram posts. Rashmika’s appearances at Vijay’s family gatherings further hinted that the bond was deeper than friendship. Yet, both stars maintained a practiced silence, dodging questions about their relationship during interviews.

By 2023, however, the tone had shifted. Their public appearances became more frequent, and during promotions in 2024, both actors subtly acknowledged being in relationships — though neither took names.

Now, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the two got engaged suggest the ceremony was an intimate family affair, attended only by close friends. And while official confirmation is still awaited, industry insiders claim the couple plans to marry in February 2026 — possibly before the release of their upcoming film together, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

From sharing screen space to sharing life’s milestones, Rashmika and Vijay’s story has unfolded in a way that feels both inevitable and deeply personal. What began as on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam has gently evolved into a partnership that fans have long rooted for.