Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar pre-wedding festivities begin; Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor join celebration

The ceremony was held in the presence of close friends and family members, with the venue adorned with flowers and a beautifully decorated idol of Goddess Durga. Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from the spiritual evening and captioned them, "Shaadi begins. Shanaya also took to Instagram and posted photos with the bride-to-be and other family members, expressing her excitement for the celebrations and wrote, "We love you Anshula and Rohan."

Reality TV personality and filmmaker Boney Kapoor 's daughter, Anshula Kapoor , is all set to begin a new chapter with longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Ahead of their wedding, the Kapoor family came together for a traditional Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, marking the beginning of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor shared glimpses from the intimate gathering on social media, offering fans a peek into the joyous family affair.

Among those spotted at the celebrations were Anshula's siblings Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a heavily embellished traditional outfit, while guests turned up in elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. In one of the videos shared by Maheep, the family members were seen dancing together and enjoying the festivities. Another video showed bride and groom-to-be doing aarti together.

Farah Khan commented on the post and wrote, "This is so wonderful." Bhavana Pandey, Zoya Akhtar and others also showered love on the couple.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding The two met through a dating app in 2022. In March 2023, Anshula made her relationship with Rohan Instagram official. Later, in October, last year, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Anshula wrote, ""02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

Meanwhile, Anshula was last seen in Karan Johar's show, The Traitors. She participated in the show along with her aunt, Maheep Kapoor. The show concluded with Uorfi Javed as the winner.