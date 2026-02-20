Shanaya Kapoor says shelved Dharma debut Bedhadak ‘made me who I am today’, reveals how she dealt with it

Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor was initially set to make her debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, but the film was eventually shelved. She later made her big-screen debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Santosh Singh’s romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In a recent interview with Screen, Shanaya said she is now grateful that things unfolded the way they did, as the experience helped shape her as an actor. Shanaya Kapoor talks about her debut with film getting shelved. (Photo: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor talks about not being affected by her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma being shelved Speaking about her early projects being shelved, Shanaya said, “I feel everything happens for a reason. What’s meant to be will be. I’m glad about the whole experience now that I sit here and look back at it. It’s shaped who I am today. The film getting shelved, and certain projects happening and then not happening, made me who I am today. It made me work on my craft much more during the time I wasn’t facing the camera.”

She shared that her father, Sanjay Kapoor, always encouraged her to stay focused on her craft rather than circumstances. He would tell her that if she wasn’t getting the opportunity to perform in front of the camera, she should pick a scene and perform it in front of an audience instead. He advised her to keep working consistently and keep her head down, reminding her that certain things are beyond one’s control and there is no point worrying about them.

“So what’s in your hands is that you can keep working and make yourself a better performer, a better actor. Working with a director like Bejoy sir, an actor like Adarsh (Gourav), and with Aanand L Rai sir backing a project I’m a part of makes you overwhelmed and helps you understand that the universe had its own plans and that it was supposed to happen the way it did,” the actor added, while referring to her latest release, Tu Yaa Main.

About Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya began her journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was originally set to debut alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Bedhadak, but the project was shelved.

She eventually made her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. However, the film did not perform well at the box office.

Her most recent release is Tu Yaa Main, alongside Adarsh Gourav. The survival thriller is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions, Gateway Films and Bhanushali Studios. The film is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. It received mixed reviews and opened to a slow start at the box office, collecting ₹4.75 crore worldwide.