Aryan Khan once pushed Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan down the stairs: ‘It was very painful’

Actor Shanaya Kapoor recently revisited a dramatic and rather painful childhood memory involving her close friends and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Shanaya revealed that Aryan had once ‘rolled’ both her and Suhana down a flight of stairs while they were wrapped in a blanket, leaving the two girls stunned at the time. Shanaya Kapoor shares a close bond with Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan since childhood.

Shanaya recalls escaping a disaster with Suhana Recently, Shanaya joined as a guest on the Rewind with Nayandeep Rakshit show on YouTube. During the conversation, she also recalled an incident where Aryan pushed her and Suhana down a flight of stairs, just because he thought he had designed a roller coaster.

On the show, Shanaya was left pleasantly surprised when she received a voice note from her childhood friend and Aryan’s sister, Suhana Khan.

In the voice note, Suhana is heard saying, “I am feeling very shy sending you this voice note. I just want to say that I am so proud of you. I am so excited to see you in this film (Tu Ya Main). I know how much hard work you have put into this, and I think everyone can see that. They can already see how amazing you are. I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a steep flight of stairs with me, with nothing but a blanket, because someone thought it was a brilliant idea, which it obviously wasn’t.”

At this point, Shanaya was prompted to share more details about the incident that Suhana had mentioned.

Here, Shanaya recalled, “This story about the stairs was crazy. We were literally pushed off the stairs. It was supposed to be a roller coaster ride designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the young three girls. Me and Suhana always listened to whatever he said. He told us that this will be the best roller coaster of your life.”

“Just wear a helmet, I’ll zip you inside the blanket, give you one push down the stairs, and it will feel like flying on a magic carpet. We thought that this is the ride of our lives, we don’t have to go to any theme parks. But, it didn’t turn out well, it was very painful. Luckily we didn’t injure ourselves badly,” she added.

Shanaya also mentioned that Suhana, Aryan, Navya Naveli, and Ananya Panday are family to her.