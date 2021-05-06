Abhinav Shukla says death of Nikki Tamboli's brother is heartbreaking: 'I know she will handle it well'

Television actor Abhinav Shukla has empathised with Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli after she lost her brother Jatin to Covid-19 related complications. Mourning the loss, Abhinav said that he was fighting for a long time and called the loss 'huge and irreplaceable'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nikki had said that her 29-year-old brother had several health issues. She also added that he was admitted to a hospital last month where he tested positive for Covid-19. He was also diagnosed with tuberculosis and pneumonia.

Speaking to a leading daily, Abhinav said, "Nikki's brother passed away and he was just 29, it's just heartbreaking for the family. The situation around is already bad with lockdown, pandemic and people suffering and daily we learn about so many new cases. And then you hear such tragic news of his demise. He was fighting it for long. She will be in a very vulnerable state right now and sad but I know she is a strong girl. The loss is huge I know and irreplaceable. We all have seen her in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we know how strong she is. I hope and know she will handle it well."

Nikki had shared a post about her brother saying, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side..."

Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik also contracted the coronavirus earlier this week. Sharing an update on her health, Abhinav confirmed that she is 'stable'. In an interview with Bollywoodlife Abhinav said, "She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions."

Meanwhile, he is all set to leave for Cape Town in South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi, his next show.

Rubina and Abhinav had appeared together on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. She was declared the winner of the show. They spoke about going through a difficult phase in their marriage, in the show. However, they resolved their issues and will soon renew their wedding vows. After the show, they came together for Marjaneya, a music video.

