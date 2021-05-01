After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'I'm scared of snakes and water, don't know what I'll do'

After he fought for the trophy of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is preparing to take on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has confirmed he will be participating in the show. However, he confessed he doesn't really know what he will do there considering he has a fear of snakes and water.

Speaking with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday, the singer confirmed he will be flying to Cape Town, South Africa, on May 6. "Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saap se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don't know main udhar kya karne waala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there)," he said.

Speaking with Aajtak, Rahul elaborated on his fears. He said, "I am very scared of water. If a stunt requires me to be in water and I start drowning, I don’t know what will happen to me. I don’t know how to swim. Swimming pools just have three-foot water in it but in Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be in a sea and that’s what I am really scared of. I am also scared of snakes. In fact, I am scared of everything. However, now that I have said yes to the show, I will face my fears.”

He added that his only strategy in the game would be to keep his mental peace. "The more you keep your peace during tasks, the more you have your chances at winning," he added.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid-19, Aly Goni says, 'Ya Allah reham'

The 11th season of the adventure reality show also features Bigg Boss 14 alum Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. Arjun Bijlani has also confirmed his participation. Director Rohit Shetty will return to play the host of the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON