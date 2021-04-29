Disha Parmar reveals her response when Rahul Vaidya proposed to her for marriage: 'I was crying, happy, surprised'

Actor Disha Parmar has revealed how she responded when boyfriend and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya proposed to her for marriage. In an interview, she asserted that though she didn't know that he would propose she had an idea that 'something's gonna happen'.

Disha recalled that there were 'a lot of emotions' as she was crying, happy, surprised and shocked. Rahul had proposed on her birthday last year on national television.

"I had no idea this will happen. I'm sure he must not also have thought about doing this...We were just friends...I would have never thought that he will just straight go in and propose to me for marriage. Not to date but to marriage. It was very unexpected...I had gotten idea that something's gonna happen. But when it actually happened it was just a lot of emotions. It's hard to put in words but I was surprised, I was crying, I was happy, I was shocked ki okay what just happened. All the emotions were there and eventually I think two days later it just sank in that okay the seriousness of it now I've to answer...," she told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

"Maine apna time liya but maine answer dediya tha (I took my time but I had given my answer). The only person I knew in the Bigg Boss team I had put my message to her that 'please tell him that I've said yes'...," she also said during the interview.

The duo has known each other for some time but it was on the reality show that Rahul realised his love for Disha. Rahul quit the show on the mid-season finale as he was too eager to wait for the show to end to know her reply. But he had returned and dropped hints that Disha had agreed to his proposal.

It was not before Valentine's Day this year, that Disha made her response known to the public. She had also appeared on the show, accepted his proposal, and later talked about planning a wedding. The couple has been tight-lipped about the wedding date but recently spoke about their ideal wedding ceremony. In an interview, the couple said that an ideal wedding would be a small ceremony with few guests. Rahul and Disha recently starred in the music video of Madhanya. The wedding song has been sung by Rahul along with Asees Kaur.

