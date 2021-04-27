Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't Disha ever go home?'

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, along with girlfriend Disha Parmar, did an 'unplanned' live chat on Instagram after midnight, and one fan had a question that made Disha label them as 'mean'.

Rahul went live around 1:30 am last night and talked to fans. Reading a fan's comment, Disha said as she laughed, "Oho! Kisine likha hai Disha apne ghar nahi jaati (Someone has written that Disha does not go to her own house)." Rahul responded with, "Nahi Disha ghar jaati hai (Disha does go to her home)." Disha murmured to herself, "How mean!"

Disha entered the frame and asked, "I just want to ask why are these people not sleeping?" Rahul then reminded her that she may be asked the same question.

Someone also asked if Disha would want to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss. She said, "Nahi (No)," and Rahul added, "Mera to Bigg Boss ho gaya hai (I am done with Bigg Boss)." Rahul later posted the video on his Instagram page.





Rahul and Disha have known each other for some time. It was on Bigg Boss 14 that Rahul realised his love for Disha and he even proposed marriage to her on her birthday last year. Rahul made the proposal on national television. Disha, however, did not respond for a long time, despite being frequently tagged on social media for a response, by fans.

Rahul is even said to have walked out of the show on the mid-season finale because he was too eager to wait for the show's end to know about her reply to his proposal. However, he returned soon and without specifically talking about, dropped all hints that Disha had agreed to his proposal. Even his mom talked about preparations for the wedding.

However, it was not before Valentine's Day this year, that Disha made her response well known to the public. She appeared on Bigg Boss 14, accepted Rahul's proposal and later talked about the couple planning a wedding soon.

