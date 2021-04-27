Mira Rajput hails 'incredible power of empathy' amid Covid-19, sees 'ray of hope'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday penned a note on Instagram and lauded the empathy and humanity of people as India battles the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sunkissed, no-makeup picture of herself.

She captioned the picture, "One light, One Sun One sun lighting everyone Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can’t help but see a ray of hope. Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories. #mystoriesourstories."

Reacting to her post, fans dropped hearts and complimented her. One fan wrote, "Natural beauty without makeup." Another fan wrote, "sunshine" while a third commented, "slaying".

On Sunday, taking to Instagram Stories, Mira had appealed to her fans and followers to help those in need of resources. Mira has been sharing information and requests for resources on social media.

Amid the pandemic, Mira has been giving her fans glimpses of how she spends her days. Recently, she had shared a selfie and her new mantra, "Hear no evil." In another post, she had worn quirky handmade jewellery. Mira also shared with her fans the recipe of making gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and are parents to two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem spoke about her relationship with Mira. "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool," she said. She had said that she feels like Mira is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law.

