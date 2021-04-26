IND USA
'All the Bigg Boss people are invited': Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar talk about their wedding guest list

  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar open up about their idea of a perfect wedding and tease their wedding guest list.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 09:48 PM IST

They might have tied the knot on-screen in Madhanya but fans are waiting for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to exchange their vows off-screen. After Rahul proposed Disha on an episode of Bigg Boss 14, fans are wondering when the ceremony will take place. While Rahul and Disha remain tight-lipped about the wedding date, they recently opened up about their ideal wedding ceremony.

In a recent interview, the couple revealed that an ideal wedding would be a small ceremony with limited guests. They also spoke about their guest list, confirming that the Bigg Boss 14 contestants would be invited to the ceremony.

"I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event (wedding)," Disha said, speaking with SpotboyE. "Somebody has told me that in the past three months, the people you have talked to are only closest to you. So, you should only call the people who were in touch with you in the last three months," Rahul added.

Speaking of their own ceremony, Disha said, "I had also told him the same thing while making the guest list. Shaadi mein unko daalna hai jinse teen mahine mein baat hoti hai. Baakiyon ko reception mein daalna jinse ek saal mein baat hoti hai (Invite only those who have been in touch with us in the last three months. The rest can come for the reception). And I think for Rahul that would be Bigg Boss house." He added, "She is right. So, yes all the Bigg Boss people are invited for our wedding."

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at her singing talent while cradling her son Aaravv, friend calls her 'mad hatter'. Watch

Rahul and Disha recently starred in the music video of Madhanya. The wedding song has been sung by Rahul and Asees Kaur. While Disha was promoting her song, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee reached out to her on Twitter and asked her about her wedding date. Instead of revealing the date, Disha replied, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)". The music video has received love from the couple's fans.

OTT
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar bigg boss 14 + 1 more

