Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, doctor says: 'He remains stable, there's nothing to worry'

  • Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

"He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a note for his death anniversary: 'Been a long journey of correcting each other'

Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai among others.

He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters -- Karisma and Kareena.

Arjun Kapoor along with his sister Anshula Kapoor has raised over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore.
Irfan left a mark in the industry with his persona and performances.
