Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor: 'Hope you are happy wherever you are'
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is emotional and missing his two brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Rishi died on April 30 last year while Rajiv died on February 9.
Sharing a picture of his brothers from their younger days, Randhir wrote, "Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are." Randhir's fans offered him words of support.
"Stay Strong Sir," wrote one. "May they have reached peace in the hands of God and his angels," wrote another. "You are a lovely human being. I remember you visiting my Daddy in the hospital during his last few days. I always bless you and your family for cheering him up, and making it to Chembur hospital inspite of being such a big celebrity Thank you sir," a third comment read.
Randhir was heartbroken at Rajiv's death last month. "I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview. Rajiv had died of a cardiac arrest, at the age of 58. "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever," Randhir had told a leading daily.
"I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he had said.
Randhir had also described Rishi as the best actor of their generation and said, “In the entire period of action era, ek aadmi chale ja raha tha apna jhanda leke (In the entire period of action era, one man continued to move forward with his own flag).” Randhir recently joined Instagram.
Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor
