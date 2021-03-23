IND USA
Suhana Khan's new photos from New York are here.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes over New York, friends call her 'so so stunning'. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has shared a bunch of new photos from New York, where she is completing her film studies course.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is painting the town purple in her new outfit. She took to Instagram on Monday to share some bright and sunny pictures from her day out in New York.

Suhana is completing her film studies course at the New York University. She has shared pictures that show her posing with her friends with the New York skyline in the background and also showing off her purple bodycon dress from all angles.

"Peaches and the big apple," she captioned her post. Suhana's friends could not get over how good she looked in the pictures. "I love u so much," wrote one. Another wrote, "You are so so stunning".

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother, Aryan, and a younger brother, AbRam. While she is interested in becoming an actor, Aryan wishes to try his hand at filmmaking.

Suhana was stationed in Mumbai with her family for most parts of last year, due to the coronavirus lockdown. She was later spotted in Dubai with her father on his birthday and at a few 2020 Indian Premier League matches.

She made headlines last year for her Instagram post about facing bullying online for her dark skin tone. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she’d written. The comments said that Suhana’s skin tone was ‘too dark’ and called her ‘not beautiful at all’. She shared a powerful message about the need to end colourism and said that she was extremely happy with her complexion and height.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team on National Award win, says 'thanks for the extra pressure'

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance," she had written.

Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Suhana Khan's new photos from New York are here.
Shahid plays the lead role of a cricketer in the Hindi remake of Jersey.
Kangana Ranaut with her father Amardeep Ranaut.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for six years.
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
Kareena Kapoor Khan on the set of Star vs Food.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Chhichhore.
Veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Sunday night.
Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur, clicked by the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
