Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid-19, Aly Goni says, 'Ya Allah reham'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to her Instagram and issued a statement confirming her diagnosis.

"I always look out for silver lining !! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days ! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days , plz get yourself tested!" she said in a post. She shared the post with the caption, "Covid positive".

Fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni took to the comments section and asked her to take care of herself. "Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi," he said. The actor himself hasn't been keeping well lately. He recently took the Covid-19 test and was negative for the same.

Nikki Tamboli too sent Rubina her wishes. "Omg babbyyyyy takecareeeee." Rahul Mahajan said, "Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery" Television actor Drashti Dhami commented, "Take care."

Fans too showered the actor with love. "Recover soon," a fan commented. "Gett well soon rubyyy," another fan said. "Stay strong. Get well soon Queen," a third fan commented.

Off-late, a number of television stars have tested positive in the second wave of the coronavirus. Recently, Hina Khan confirmed she has contracted the virus as well. A few days after her father died, Hina revealed she had tested positive for Covid-19 and has been home quarantined.

Earlier this week, Rubina had revealed that someone tried to hack into her Instagram. "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through." She captioned it, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

Rubina was shooting for her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki before her Covid-19 diagnosis was revealed. The actor had been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of her show.

