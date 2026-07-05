Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Tanvi Thakkar announces separation from Aditya Kapadia after five years of marriage

Tanvi shared the news through a heartfelt note on social media, addressing the curiosity around her personal life. She revealed that after spending months reflecting on their relationship, she and Aditya had decided to part ways. “Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Aditya and I have decided to move forward separately,” she wrote.

Television actor Tanvi Thakkar has announced that she and her husband, Aditya Kapadia, are going their separate ways after five years of marriage. In an emotional note shared on social media, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said the decision was made after much thought and with mutual respect. She also requested fans, friends and the media to give them the privacy and space they need during this personal time.

Calling it one of the toughest decisions they have made, Tanvi said it was taken with kindness and mutual respect, keeping not just each other but also their families in mind. “This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families,” Tanvi added in her statement.

She also addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, making it clear that their separation has not been caused by conflict or bitterness. Instead, she said, both of them are choosing peace as they move ahead. “There is no negativity or drama here — only the hope for peace and healing for everyone involved,” she clarified.

Ending her note, Tanvi requested everyone to respect their privacy and allow them the time and space to deal with this personal chapter away from the public eye. “At this time, I sincerely request the media, industry friends, and well-wishers to respect our privacy and give us the space we need. I will not be responding to calls or questions regarding the same. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support,” her statement concluded.

Their relationship timeline Tanvi and Aditya's love story began on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, where they first met. After getting engaged in 2013, the couple took their time before finally tying the knot on February 16, 2021. They had an intimate court wedding, followed by a cosy celebration at home with their loved ones. Earlier this year, Tanvi marked another special milestone as she celebrated her son's third birthday on June 19.