Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vaibhavi Hankare on being replaced by Bhavika Sharma: It’s incorrect to…

Actor Vaibhavi Hankare has exited the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Reportedly, due to low ratings, the makers have rejigged the story and cast the former lead, actor Bhavika Sharma, opposite actor Param Singh. Vaibhavi, who entered the show in February, is a bit upset with the way things unfolded. Actor Vaibhavi Hankare(Instagram)

A source from the channel shares, “The makers feel bringing in Vaibhavi didn’t resonate well with the audience, especially the loyal fan base who have been enjoying the show for five years now. The team had no option but to end her role and work on bringing back Bhavika Sharma, who was the lead of the show last year. The option of rejigging the cast was better or else they would have had to end the show."

Talking to us, Vaibhavi shares that it’s a mere assumption that she was shown the door due to low TRPs. “A wrong message is being spread, and I had no choice but to state my perspective. My role was introduced as a new entry in the show. I gave my everything to the role of Tejaswini and played it to the best of my ability."

Vaibhavi adds that she has taken the change in her stride, “It is sad to end my role on such an abrupt note, but that’s the nature of our work. We don’t always get to decide how long we will stay or if the show will work or not.”

Actor Bhavika Sharma remained unavailable for comment on her reentry into the show.