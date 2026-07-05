Annu Kapoor says film's budget can't guarantee success; stresses content and audience support for theatres

Actor Annu Kapoor believes that in an era dominated by big-budget spectacles and record-breaking blockbusters, smaller and mid-budget films are not only surviving but also thriving. Actor Annu Kapoor and his in his next film Uttar Da Puttar

The 70-year-old veteran remains unfazed by the scale or size of a project. For him, what truly matters is the substance of the story.

“I am just concerned about the script and content. There should be good understanding – compatibility and respect – between the actor and the director, and I should get my fees. The rest of the things do not bother me much,” he says, adding, “Big or small, I give my best and strive to deliver quality work with excellence.”

The actor, who will next be seen in the lead role in Ravinder Siwach’s directorial Uttar Da Puttar, recalls the example of Ardh Satya (1983) to make his point.

“43 years back, we had a small film with non-commercial actor Om Puri and director Govind Nihalani. It set a trend in the country! So, if the content is powerful and the subject is fresh, people will certainly come to theatres to watch such films.”

The seasoned actor agrees that high ticket prices and expensive fares at multiplexes are hurting cinema viewing.

“People who are building and running multiplexes need to figure out how to attract the audience and make them enter the theatre. They need to work on these logistics. Highly priced tickets are surely affecting cinema viewing,” he observes.

He also feels that the audience has a responsibility towards the entertainment industry. “Just like during the pandemic, when people came forward to support each other, audiences now need to support theatres because we are again going through a tough phase. It may be raining in some places or extremely hot in other parts of the country, but it is important that the audience goes to the theatre. It is crucial for the industry and for cinema.”

In his upcoming film, Annu Kapoor plays a science teacher who also happens to be a believer in vastu shastra. “It is about a Physics professor, and the anomaly is that he is obsessed with vastu shastra and various other occult sciences. It was a beautiful conflict – a science teacher who believes in real facts, yet has a deep faith in occult science. It was great working with Rukhsar Rehman, and my old colleagues Pawan Malhotra, Brajendra Kala and others,” he shares.

Does he personally believe in vastu? “In my younger days, I did some study on it and found that astrology and astronomical calculations are closer to science. Otherwise, it is all aastha, vishwas or andhvishwas. Since I am a student of science, I like to know things rather than just blindly believe in something,” he says on a signing-off note.