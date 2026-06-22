Om Puri’s first wife recalls his extramarital affair, losing child amid turmoil; Annu Kapoor wanted to take legal action

Om Puri is known as one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry. While he enjoyed immense love from audiences, the actor had a tumultuous personal life, especially when it came to marriage. In a recent interaction, Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor recalled the painful memory of their marriage falling apart after another woman entered Puri’s life. She also shared how she lost her unborn child during the difficult phase. Om Puri's first wife spoke about his extramarital affair.

'My child didn't survive' Speaking to Hindi Rush, Seema shared that trouble in her marriage began after the late actor got involved with another woman while she was pregnant with their child. After learning about the same, she said she left for her mother’s home in Rajasthan.

However, during this tough phase, Seema lost her child. Sharing the same, she said, "Unfortunately kya hua ki baccha mera nahi bach paya. Woh uss samay mere liye bahut precious tha. Kyunki Puri sahab ab laut ke aane wale nahi the. Main zindagi mein kabhi shaadi karne wali nahi thi. Toh woh baccha tha aur woh nahi hua. (Unfortunately, the child did not survive and the child was very precious to me because Puri sahab wasn't going to come back to my life and I would not have gotten married again. So, that child was important for me and it didn't survive)."

'Brother Annu Kapoor wanted me to take legal action against Puri' Seema revealed that she coped with the grief by writing letters to the child she lost. She added that her brother and actor Annu Kapoor wanted her to take legal action against Puri, but she refused. "Saare log yeh chahte the, khaas taur se Annu bhai kyunki woh mujhe bahut pyaar karte hai. Woh mujhe dukh mein nahi dekh sakte thay. Isliye woh ladna chahte the, kanooni ladai ladna chahte the. Lekin main kisi tarah ki ladai nahi ladna chahti thi (Everyone wanted me to take legal action against Om Puri, especially my brother Annu Kapoor. But I didn't want to fight legally)."

During the interaction, Seema shared that her decision to leave Puri and go to Rajasthan to her mother created more distance in their relationship as it allowed for Nandita’s closeness to Puri. She added that she suffered back-to-back blows as after losing her child, Puri served divorce papers to her, making it difficult for her to cope.

Seema also shared that years later Om Puri re-entered her life and apologised. She said that the veteran actor even called her before one of his surgeries in London and apologised to her as he was uncertain whether he would survive.

For the unversed, Om Puri first married Seema Kapoor in 1991, but they separated after less than a year. He later married Nandita Kapoor in 1993, but their 20-year marriage ended in a bitter separation in 2013.