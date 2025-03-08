Seema Kapoor: My writing began 34 years ago, during my divorce from Om Puri saheb, after I lost my child

Filmmaker and writer Seema Kapoor recently released her autobiography, Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak, but the seed of writing the book was sown 34 years ago, after she lost her child and was in the process of divorcing her husband, actor Om Puri. Seema Kapoor during the release to her autobiography Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak

Sister to illustrious brothers Ranjit Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Nikhil Kapoor, the director of the feature film Mr Kabadi (2017) recalls, “It all started when, after 11 years of courtship and marriage, Nandita (Puri, later wife) came into Puri's life, and I went through a divorce. It was unexpected; it was very painful, and I initially thought it was just a phase. I was pregnant and had moved to my mother’s home, and then I lost the child in the fifth month. I wrote my turmoil in a letter, ‘Tum kyon nahi aaye?'. I am not an expressive person, so I started writing and simultaneously began the struggle of rebuilding myself.”

Raghubir Yadav, Boney Kapoor, Seema Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery at Seema Kapoor's book launch

Kapoor continues, “About 15 years ago, I started writing my memoirs in a magazine. Puri was just a part of my life; there is much more. So, I wrote about my brother (Ranjit Kapoor) when he was kidnapped in 1965, my maternal grandfather who was a revolutionary while his relatives were Bengali artists, and my grandfather who was a Colonel and doctor. I wrote about how my father moved to Delhi and established a theatre company that had 200–250 artistes. Eventually, cinema overshadowed theatre, and my father struggled to keep the company alive. I even showed excerpts to Puri, and then after he passed away, I started putting it together in the form of a book. It took 24 years to shape up!”

“Today, things have changed, but back then, divorce was a very big deal! I had to endure a lot...not just myself, but the entire family. So, the book also talks about the struggle of women. I remember, due to our theatre company, we suffered so much social stigma. Our family faced a lot of neglect! Families used to ignore us and not visit our home. So, I have chronicled the struggle women faced in that period.”

She last directed the Doordarshan historical TV serial Avantika (2024). She is now gearing up for her next film. “I directed documentaries in between. My next feature film is in the works,” she says.