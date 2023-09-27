Annu Kapoor had to change his name as Anil Kapoor was already a star: ‘He was a hero, I was zero’

Annu Kapoor has revealed that he had to compromise and change his name to Annu as he was a ‘zero’ while Anil Kapoor was a hero. Annu was speaking with Dainik Bhaskar in a new interview when he recalled the time he entered the film industry and had to change his screen name to his pet name. He was born Anil Kapoor, his family used to fondly call him Annu and it eventually became his screen name. (Also read| Annu Kapoor: Maybe people will value me more when I’m gone) Annu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor worked together in Mr India,

Why Annu changed his name

Asked if he had to change his name because of Anil Kapoor, Annu told the Hindi daily, "I came to Mumbai in 1984 and Anil Kapoor was already a star by that time. He was born in 1965 December and I was born in February the same year. Though, none of that matters really. Now, he is a hero and I am zero. The one who is zero has to compromise."

Grateful for success as Annu Kapoor

Annu added that often, the nickname of people named Anuradha, Anil, Anupam, Anees, and Anwar in India is Annu. "So, my family also called me Annu and that became my screen name. I am grateful for all that I have received as Annu Kapoor. I have always given my best. Waise, Anil ji se mera koi milna julna nahi hai (By the way, I do not meet Anil Kapoor)."

Acting is not Annu Kapoor's passion

In the interview, Annu was also asked if he ever thought of quitting acting. He replied realistically and told the publication that beggars cannot be choosers and therefore he never had that thought. He had a wife, and three kids to take care of. He added that only rich people can think of such things and farmers like him do not have that luxury. He added that acting is neither his passion nor his hobby.

Anil and Annu Kapoor films

He is best known for his performances in hits such as Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2, and many more. Annu has worked with Anil Kapoor in a few films including Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Chameli Ki Shadi and Mr India, apart from a few others. He also has a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor which he received for Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

Most recently seen in Irshaad Khan's Non-Stop Dhamaal and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, Annu now has two more films lined up. These include Hum Do Humare Baarah and Sab Moph Maya Hai.

