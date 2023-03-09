Mr India's Calendar to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan: Satish Kaushik’s iconic movie roles

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who essayed loveable characters like Calendar in Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 67. Satish, who has won many awards over the decades, and impressed the audience with his comic timing, began his film career in the early 1980s. Born in Haryana, Satish was an alumnus of the National School of Drama, Delhi, and the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan, Subhash Ghai pay tributes to Satish Kaushik

Satish wore many hats – he was a director, producer, theatre actor, film actor, comedian, and screenwriter. But he carved a niche for himself as one of the best-known comic actors in Bollywood. He acted in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Jamai Raja, Saajan Chal Saural, Chal Mere Bhai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Brick Lane, and Udta Punjab. Let's take a look at some of his iconic characters from films.

Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Kaushik in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Satish was seen as Ashok Namboodirippad, an assistant to Pankaj Kapur's Tarneja, a corrupt contractor, who murders Satish Shah's D'Mello, a municipal commissioner. While the movie is fun, one particular telephonic conversation between Naseeruddin Shah's Vinod Mehra, a photographer, and Satish is just hilarious.

Calendar in Mr India (1987)

The line ‘Calendar khana do (give us food)’ from the Shekhar Kapur directorial became one of the highlights of the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi film. Satish was seen as Calendar, the cook, in one of the most iconic roles of his acting career.

Kashiram in Ram Lakhan (1989)

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan had an ensemble cast of Rakhee, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. Satish was seen as Kashiram alongside Anupam Kher as Devdhar, one of the funniest twosome in Indian cinema.

Satish Kaushik with Govinda in Saajan Chale Sasural.

Mutthu Swamy in Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Shyamsunder (Govinda), who is from a village, has a great interest in music. He travels to the city, making friends with Muranchand 'Mutthu' Swami (Satish Kaushik), a south Indian tabla player. With Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the leads, Satish’s role in this film is one of his best.

Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997)

In this film, Satish Kaushik was hilarious as he played the role of Akshay Kumar's uncle. His dialogue delivery in this movie will leave you in splits. The movie saw Juhi Chawla as the lead opposite Akshay.

Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997)

Satish Kaushik played the role of a contract killer, Pappu Pager, and won appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

