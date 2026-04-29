Annu Kapoor makes shocking claim about actors losing control during intimate scenes: ‘Actress had to run off’

The filming of intimate scenes has long sparked conversation in the industry, and actor Annu Kapoor has now weighed in with a candid revelation. The actor claimed that there have been occasions when male actors lost control while shooting such sequences and continued even after the director had called cut. Annu Kapoor was most recently seen in Jolly LLB3.

Annu Kapoor on shooting intimate scenes Recently, Annu joined Siddharth Kannan for an episode on his YouTube show where he spoke about shooting intimate scenes on set. During the conversation, he recalled an incident where an actor lost control while filming an intimate scene.

“I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that… During one such scene, the hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days,” Annu said.

He chose not to name the actors involved, but added that if the actor were to see the interview, she would back his version of events.

The actor also looked back on his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He revealed that a kissing scene was written into the script, but Priyanka was not comfortable performing it.

Annu shared, “Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn’t be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn’t comfortable. I didn’t create any issue, but somehow the news spread… I have always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she’s okay. I don’t ask anything more because that could make her more uncomfortable.”

Previously, during a conversation on the ANI podcast, the actor recalled the time when Priyanka made a public remark refusing to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why,” he said.