Varun Grover reacts to video of Mumbai cop threatening students with false drug case; applauds GenZ's attitude

A viral video, purportedly showing a member of the Mumbai Police threatening a group of students with implicating them in a false drug case if they attend protests over the NEET paper leak, has sparked a storm. Varun Grover has rooted for the student protestors for recording the conversation.

The video was shared widely on social media, even by the X account of Cockroach Janta Party. Now lyricist Varun Grover has reacted to the same, noting the ‘shocking aspect’ of the cop threatening innocent kids.

What happened in the video? In the video posted by Varun, a policeman is seen threatening a group of students inside the van. He says he will put 50 grams of 'powder' in their pockets and arrest them in a drugs possession case, ruining their lives forever. "If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives," the policeman tells the students in the video. The student protesters, who were seated in the rear seat of the vehicle, were seen giggling.

However, he was not aware that one of the students was recording the entire conversation on his mobile camera. Varun Grover noted, “Two things to note in this video apart from the SHOCKING aspect of Mumbai cops threatening to plant drugs on innocent kids. 1. The cluelessness of the boomer cop about being recorded. 2. The chill DGAF attitude of the boy.”

He added, “This gap between authority and disdain for it is the centre of this protest. A unique, new era of dissent in India.”