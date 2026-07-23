Varun Grover reacts to video of Mumbai cop threatening students with false drug case; applauds GenZ's attitude
A Mumbai cop has been suspended after a viral video showed him threatening students detained during the nationwide protests with false drug cases.
A viral video, purportedly showing a member of the Mumbai Police threatening a group of students with implicating them in a false drug case if they attend protests over the NEET paper leak, has sparked a storm.
The video was shared widely on social media, even by the X account of Cockroach Janta Party. Now lyricist Varun Grover has reacted to the same, noting the ‘shocking aspect’ of the cop threatening innocent kids.
What happened in the video?
In the video posted by Varun, a policeman is seen threatening a group of students inside the van. He says he will put 50 grams of 'powder' in their pockets and arrest them in a drugs possession case, ruining their lives forever. "If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives," the policeman tells the students in the video. The student protesters, who were seated in the rear seat of the vehicle, were seen giggling.
However, he was not aware that one of the students was recording the entire conversation on his mobile camera. Varun Grover noted, “Two things to note in this video apart from the SHOCKING aspect of Mumbai cops threatening to plant drugs on innocent kids. 1. The cluelessness of the boomer cop about being recorded. 2. The chill DGAF attitude of the boy.”
He added, “This gap between authority and disdain for it is the centre of this protest. A unique, new era of dissent in India.”
A senior government official told HT that after taking a serious note of the video, the state government has ordered a probe against Pawan Sangle, posted as a driver. He has also been suspended from his position until the probe against him is completed.
Several students and citizens had gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to show solidarity for the ongoing CJP protests in Delhi. Actor Ayesha Khan was even detained by the Mumbai police on Wednesday, and she documented the entire incident to detail how she was pushed inside the police van when she had not even uttered a word about the protest. Imran Khan, Alaya F and Jim Sarbh were some other stars who attended the protests in Mumbai.
What are the protests about?
The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over two weeks amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protestors met representatives of the central government on Tuesday, but the protests continue. On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sat in protest outside the PM's residence with several Congress leaders, but was soon detained by the police.
While the protest site had remained largely peaceful on Wednesday, tensions escalated on the Sansad Marg stretch, with clashes breaking out between protesters and police. While security personnel used tear gas shells for protesters who had spilled on to Sansad Marg, the protesters pelted stones at police personnel and chased them on the main radial road of Connaught Place. According to the Delhi Police, at least five cops - 2 ACPs, one inspector, one head constable and one constable, were injured in the fresh tensions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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