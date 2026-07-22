5 Delhi cops injured, internet cut, tear gas fired: Fresh chaos amid CJP protest near Sansad Marg today

Fresh tensions escalated in Delhi amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). While the protest site at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful, tensions escalated on the Sansad Marg stretch, where protesters and security personnel clashed. The situation became tense near Park Hotel on Sansad Marg, where the crowd turned unruly and tear gas shells were fired. (HT Photo by Snehil Sinha)

While security personnel hit protesters who had spilled on to Sansad Marg with tear gas shells, protesters pelted stones at police personnel and chased them on the main radial road of Connaught Place.

According to the Delhi Police, 5 police personnel - 2 ACPs, one inspector, one head constable and one constable, were injured.

Tear gas fired after crowd turns unruly near Park Hotel The stretch from the Tolstoy Marg entry near Janpath to the NDMC Convention Centre saw no visible deployment of police or security personnel for some time, but police and paramilitary personnel were later seen stationed nearby in combat gear.

The situation became tense near Park Hotel on Sansad Marg, where the crowd allegedly turned unruly, following which tear gas shells were fired. A policeman was also chased and beaten by a section of the crowd.

Also read | Govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's 150+ paper leaks claim, questions ‘selective outrage’

Following the escalation, police brought in volunteers from the protest site to appeal to demonstrators to remain calm and avoid stone pelting. The volunteers told protesters that such incidents could undo the efforts of the movement.

"One mistake will wipe off the efforts made in 25 days," volunteers appealed to the crowd.

Police use loudspeaker appeals, move reinforcements As efforts were made to bring the situation under control, a volunteer was placed on top of a police bus fitted with a loudspeaker. The bus moved through the Sansad Marg stretch while appeals were made to protesters to maintain peace.

Also read | Wangchuk ready to end fast today if govt assures of no action against protesters, releases new video

The crowd was also asked to sit on the road and stop sloganeering as authorities attempted to control the rising tension. The Jantar Mantar protest site, however, remained normal, with the area towards Sansad Marg cordoned off near the intersection using RPF and riot control vehicles.

Internet cut order around Jantar Mantar Internet services were temporarily suspended in parts of central Delhi following an order issued to telecom service providers. A data alert informed users that internet services had been stopped in the area as per government instructions.

Also read | Ayesha Khan pushed into van and detained by Mumbai Police, actor says she did not speak a word about protest

The order directed telecom companies to suspend internet services within a 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar from Wednesday evening 6 pm till Thursday 6 am.

CJP volunteers remove stones from protest area Meanwhile, CJP volunteers were seen removing stones lying on roads and traffic islands around the Jantar Mantar monument park to prevent them from being used during the protest.

Police reinforcements were also moved towards the area, with a bus carrying Delhi Police personnel entering the stretch near the Parliament Street police station.