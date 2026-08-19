Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times after getting caught stealing money in Telangana

In a shocking incident in Telangana, a Class 10 student allegedly stabbed his school's principal 27 times and killed her after entering her house to commit robbery. Five teams of 40 policemen were formed for the investigation, with more than 80 suspects questioned in connection with the murder. (Representative Image/File)

The boy was apprehended with another Class 10 student in connection with the murder of the 50-year-old principal, Kallu Rupa Reddy, on August 11, news agency PTI reported.

Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar told reporters that both students were 16. They were both identified as JCL — juveniles in conflict with the law.

Police said that blood-stained cash and a phone were the key evidence against the boy.

Why was the principal killed? JCL1, the main accused, was staying in the hostel of the private school where Rupa Reddy was the principal. He reportedly began holding a grudge against her around 20 days ago, when the principal caught him with money and a cell phone in his bag and asked him to vacate the hostel. The boy was even made a day scholar, a police official said.

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JLC1 was reportedly a regular consumer of alcohol and also desired a two-wheeler. Thus, he planned to steal from Rupa Reddy's house, as he knew she would have money by the 10th of every month after the school fees collection period.

JCL1, along with JCL2, planned the theft for five days and even recced her home. The boys also reportedly bought gloves for the theft.

On the evening of August 11, JCL1 jumped over the wall and entered Rupa Reddy's house while JCL2 kept watch outside. He stole ₹2.50 lakh from her bedroom and tried to flee the house.

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However, Rupa Reddy, who was alone at home at the time, saw and identified JCL1, following which he stabbed her 27 times with a knife. He then snatched her phone and left the house.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said that JCL1's main plan was to commit theft. However, he said, the boy killed Rupa Reddy, fearing she would complain to the police.

How police caught the students Rupa Reddy's brutal murder came to light when her husband, who was out of town, asked neighbours to check on her when she didn't respond to his phone calls. The neighbours, in turn, alerted the police, who reached the house and found her dead.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the matter, examining forensic evidence, fingerprints, CCTV camera footage, and verifying the identities of local rowdy-sheeters. Authorities also deployed a dog squad to trace the perpetrators.

A police release reportedly said that CCTV footage showed a man in a red hoodie entering Rupa Reddy's house. Following this discovery, authorities examined footage from 70 CCTV cameras, it said.

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Five teams of 40 policemen were formed for the investigation, with more than 80 suspects questioned in connection with the murder.

Police achieved a breakthrough in the probe when they found that Rupa Reddy's aunt had heard her say "babu" (dear or child) during a call just before the principal's phone was switched off.

Since 'babu' is generally used to address students, the police began looking at the possibility of Rupa Reddy's school students' involvement in the murder.

Police officers compiled a list of five Class 10 students who were absent from school and found that two of them had been throwing parties and splurging in the last few days.

With growing suspicion about JCL 1 and 2, the police apprehended them on Wednesday morning.

JCL1 was found in possession of ₹1.54 lakh and an iPhone. The boy claimed that his parents gave him the money. However, blood stains were found on the currency notes.

Subsequently, the boys confessed to Rupa Reddy's murder during interrogation, SP Pawar said.

JCL 1 and 2 had even reportedly searched videos on how to quickly earn money before executing their plan.

Pawar said that Rupa Reddy's phone was also recovered from JCL1, adding that other prominent evidence against the boys was CCTV footage, which showed the suspect to be of the same build and structure as them.