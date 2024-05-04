Sobhita Dhulipala talks about facing 'casual objectification', reducing her time on Instagram: 'This is a hot person...'

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has opened up on why she has reduced the amount of time she spends on the social media platform, Instagram. In an interview with GQ India, she also spoke about facing ‘casual objectification’. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'being in love' amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours) Sobhita Dhulipala said that people are 'very good with reducing people to keywords'.

On why she doesn't spend much time on Instagram

On spending less time on Instagram, Sobhita said, “It’s because I’m very sensitive. If I said I don’t get affected by what people say, that’d be a lie. I do get affected by what people say and I want to remain like that. I don’t want to be desensitised. I want to feel everything. I’d rather be broken a million times than be callous. So limiting exposure is one way to address that.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sobhita on "casual objectification"

Talking about ‘casual objectification’, Sobhita said, “We’re very good with reducing people to keywords. This is a ‘hot person’, this is a ‘cute person’, this is a ‘funny person’. This endless desire to flatten out complexity and pool people into one bucket only serves a PR narrative. It’s actually quite oppressive for the person itself. I’ve been told so many times to be more ‘palatable’ or less ‘unpredictable’ and that continues to amuse me.”

About Sobhita's Instagram

Sobhita made her debut on Instagram on September 14, 2015. So far she has shared 333 posts. The actor has five million followers and is following 479 people.

Sobhita's projects so far

Sobhita made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). She became famous after featuring in the Prime Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019–2023). Sobhita has featured in Telugu films Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022), Malayalam films Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021), the Tamil two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She was also part of The Night Manager (2023). Sobhita was last seen in the action thriller Monkey Man (2024).

Directed by Dev Patel and starring him too, Monkey Man is an action-thriller. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.

It follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man.