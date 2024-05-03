 Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'being in love' amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours: 'I’ve become a lot less needy' - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'being in love' amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours: 'I’ve become a lot less needy'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 03, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala called love ‘such a defining fuel’. She added that it probably is the ‘only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury’.

Amid relationship rumours with actor Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala talked about being in love. Speaking with GQ India, Sobhita said she is ‘always in love’. However, Sobhita didn't answer clearly if she is in a romantic relationship. (Also Read | It’s hush hush romance for Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala)

Sobhita Dhulipala said that she has 'become a lot less needy'.
Sobhita on being in love

When asked if she is in love, Sobhita said, "I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.”

How she really is in a relationship

She was asked, "what is she really like in a relationship". Sobhita said, “My physicality might make me seem like I’m a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I’ve done probably supports that theory. But I’m actually quite the opposite. I’m just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I’ve just become a lot less needy. I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion. Have I experienced that? I don’t think I’m so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there’s so much beauty in being able to, I don’t know, just dissolve into someone?”

Sobhita is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita has been rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya for quite some time now. Recently, a source told Hindustan Times, "Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”

The source added, “And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either”.

Sobhita recent film

Sobhita was recently seen in Dev Patel's Monkey Man. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'being in love' amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours: 'I've become a lot less needy'
