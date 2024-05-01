 It’s hush hush romance for Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala - Hindustan Times
It’s hush hush romance for Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala

Sugandha Rawal
May 01, 2024 07:20 PM IST

We have got to know that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are going strong, but will not be going public with their romance any time soon

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s pictures of holidaying together have surfaced online, and are going viral. We have learnt that the couple is going strong, but will not be going public any time soon.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya and Dhulipala took to their respective Instagram pages to share their solo pictures. However, a few curious fans spotted similarities in both pictures and claimed that they are indeed together on a vacation.

According to a source, they have been in a relationship for quite some time, but “don’t want the attention on their personal life”.

“Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” says a source.

The insider adds, “And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either”.

Naga was married to Samantha, who he first met in 2009 on the sets of romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave, and soon started dating. They got married in 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split.

After the news, the buzz around him being in a relationship with Sobhita began. “They have been together for quite some time. However, they are private people so they want to keep the affair private as well. They will only confirm the relationship once they get married. At the moment, they are not thinking of taking that step and enjoying being together,” says the source.

    Sugandha Rawal

    Sugandha Rawal

Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

