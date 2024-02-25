Sobhita Dhulipala is looking forward to motherhood: 'Whenever that happens, I feel it would be amazing'

Rumours of Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya have been doing the rounds for months now. The actor has sometimes dismissed them, and other times refused to comment. Despite speculation around her relationship status, Sobhita is sure of one thing: motherhood. Speaking at an ABP summit recently, the actor was asked about her thoughts on the meaning of life. Sobhita said she was looking forward to motherhood. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala responds to question about rumoured boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about embracing motherhood.

'The experience I look forward to is motherhood'

Sobhita Dhulipala said, "I don't think life can have a purpose. I do think that we come between two shores. There is a river, and life is that boat that passes from one shore to another. So I feel like in life, whatever you do, do it and enjoy it, but there is a certain detachment I feel towards everything. I can't be too detached, because then we won't have any ambition. But somewhere, I walk the tightrope between being a little disconnected and doing my own thing."

The actor, who is gearing up for Hollywood debut film Monkey Man, added, "From life, what do I seek? To be honest, I think the experience I look forward to is motherhood, whenever that happens. I feel it would be amazing."

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya dating rumours

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ever since they ended the relationship in 2021, his name has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala. Last year, a picture of Chaitanya and Shobhita at a restaurant surfaced online, further fuelling their relationship rumours. Neither of the actors has confirmed or denied their alleged relationship.

In 2023, Sobhita had reacted to the dating rumours. "For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business," Sobhita was quoted as saying in a report by Filmibeat. Sobhita added that instead of clarifying things, 'people write with half-knowledge', and therefore, she prefers to be 'calm' and focus on her life. She said, "Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

