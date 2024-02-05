Sobhita Dhulipala on her Hollywood debut Monkey Man: It left me more in love with cinema

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, has been making strides into the Indian entertainment space with films such as Ponniyin Selvan I and II (2022), Kurup (2021), Major (2022) and more. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is making her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's Monkey Man.(Sobhita Dhulipala)

Next, she is gearing up for her Hollywood debut, Monkey Man. In a chat with us, she shared whether Hollywood was an obvious step forward at this point in her career.

Dhulipala said when her debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) got nominated at the Cannes Film Festival and received applause at TIFF, it boosted her outlook. “I draw motivation from my ability to submit to my instincts and being unafraid to be myself. I am entirely focused on telling exciting stories. Language and medium no bar,” she said.

Elaborating more, the 31-year-old called Monkey Man, a "roller coaster". She shared, "My character has got a very distinct texture that’s unlike anything I’ve seen. It left me feeling inspired and even more in love with cinema. The action, the music, the style and the raw emotion. It’s going to be a sensory feast."

Monkey Man is a revenge tale also starring Dev Patel and Sikandar Kher. Patel is making his directorial debut with the project too.

Looking back, Dhulipala lauded Patel, calling Monkey Man his labour of love. "He truly has exceptional taste in all things cinema. That coupled with his enormous patience and passion to give his best in every department is pretty phenomenal," she said.

Dhulipala however accepted that the streaming platforms turned the tides for her with shows like Made in Heaven (2019) and The Night Manager (2023). She stated that it "furthered my confidence and upped my desire to embrace versatility as an actor."