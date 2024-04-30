When Naga Chaitanya admitted he cheated in a relationship: 'Everyone should experience everything'

Naga Chaitanya is often in the headlines due to his dating life. Although the actor has hardly given any clarification about his relationship status, he doesn't shy away from speaking about a few controversial topics. An old video has resurfaced on Reddit and in it, Naga's views on infidelity in a relationship have left fans shocked. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel's digital rights sold to Netflix for ₹40 cr) Naga Chaitanya has admitted that he once cheated in a relationship.

Naga Chaitanya confesses he two-timed in a relationship

In the video, shot during the promotions of his 2018 movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Naga is quizzed if he has ever two-timed in a relationship. While co-star Anu Emmanuel said she hasn't, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard and said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.”

A Reddit user captioned the post as, “This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a ‘never have I ever’ set up. This interview was filmed when Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Chay were still married. Side note; After their divorce, Samantha had a female led film, Yashoda, that opened higher on Day 1 than his next two movies did.”

While reacting to Naga's remarks, a user wrote, “You could count on 1 hand the number of film personalities who haven't had publicised instances of red flag behaviour.” Another wrote, “Never understood why people call ambitious people 'social climbers'. It's not their fault they were not born into wealth.”

About Naga Chaitanya

Naga is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. He married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021. Since 2022, Naga is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has so far not confirmed their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming project

Naga made his Bollywood debut with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal characters. He was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's period action-thriller Custody, co-starring Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj. Naga will next feature in Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti.