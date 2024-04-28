Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces her next film Bangaram on her birthday. See poster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a special surprise for fans on her birthday. The actor took to her social media to drop the first poster of her next film Bangaram. What's more? This also marks the actor's first as a producer, as Bangaram is made under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. (Also read: Birthday wishes pour in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara, Athiya Shetty: ‘Happy to see you happy’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the first poster of Bangaram.

Samantha announces her next

Samantha took to her Instagram to share a brand new poster of the film Bangaram, which features her in the lead. The animated poster, blood-red in colour, had her wielding a gun with a fierce and unapologetic look. In the poster, Samantha wore a saree and was seen looking ahead. The poster also had some key details- a pressure cooker boiling off and a teddy bear by her side.

More details

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared key details about Samantha's next in his X account. He began, “On the occasion of her birthday today, pan Indian star #SamanthaRuthPrabhu announces her maiden feature film venture under her banner #TralalaMovingPictures. She released the motion and static poster. Tentatively titled #Bangaram, this Telugu film marks Samantha’s feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release.”

He further continued, “Whilst there aren’t any further details revealed, #Bangaram certainly looks like an earthy, gritty tale that will go on floor soon and is expected to hit theatres in 2025. Congratulations and Best wishes @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She had taken a long break from acting last year after her myositis diagnosis. She is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, which will release this year on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, she was supposed to star in Philip John’s Chennai Story but walked out for unknown reasons.

