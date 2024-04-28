Birthday wishes pour in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara, Athiya Shetty: ‘Happy to see you happy’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman brimming with joy today. Her Instagram was lit up with a shower of birthday wishes from a multitude of celebrities. Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara, Athiya Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda, and Upasana Konidela, to name a few, shared their heartfelt messages, adding to the star's happiness on her special day. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 priceless pictures of her from modelling days to early career) Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 37th birthday on April 28.

‘So happy to see you happy’

Raj & DK, who are helming the Indian edition of Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny, shared a video on their Instagram stories that sees clips of Samantha as Raji from The Family Man, season 2, apart from new clips of her in action sequences from the upcoming series. Her co-star Varun shared a throwback picture of them trying dessert, writing, “My honey, so happy to see you happy and helping so many. May this be a beautiful year for you.” She replied, thanking her ‘bunny’.

‘Let’s show them this year’

Vijay wished his Kushi co-star writing, “Happy birthday Sammy. Stay happy, healthy and full of laughter forever!” Her BFF Rahul Ravindran wrote, “Happy Birthday Sammy! I already know this is gonna be your best year yet with all that you’ve lined up! Live incredible.” Upasana Konidela wrote, “Happy happy birthday, always inspired to stay healthy looking at you.” Samantha replied calling her the ‘hottest mommy’.

Another BFF of hers, Nandini Reddy wrote, “This year…let’s show them how to kick some serious ass honey. Happy birthday, biggest hud to you.” Her Shaakunthalam co-star Dev Mohan wished her a ‘fantastic day filled with joy, love and unforgettable memories’. Athiya Shetty wished her ‘love and happiness always’ while Lavanya Tripathi called her a ‘superwoman’.

‘You are one-of-a-kind’

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happy birthday to someone who is truly one-of-a-kind! May your day be as special as you are.” Parvathy simply wished her with a heart emoji, while Nayanthara wrote, “Happy birthday cutieee. May god bless you with everything you wish for in life. Keep shining.” Samantha called her a ‘queen’ in return.

Ruhani Sharma called her a ‘wonder woman’ in her birthday wishes, while Malavika Mohanan wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the coolest women I know! I hope you have the happiest, most peaceful and creatively stimulating year ahead! Wish nothing but the best of the best and highest of the highs for you.” Teja Sajja shared a throwback pic from Oh! Baby’s shoot, writing, “Happiest of birthdays to my most favourite ever! May you always shine (& wine emoji) and continue making and breaking records!”

Upcoming work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi and has pulled back on work due to her myositis diagnosis. She will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which will release this year on Amazon Prime Video. She was supposed to star in Philip John’s Chennai Story but walked out for unknown reasons.

