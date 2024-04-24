Varun Dhawan birthday special: His love story with Natasha Dalal, from childhood sweethearts to expectant parents

Varun Dhawan turns 37 today. The soon-to-be father is currently gearing up for his next release, Baby John. In the last 12 years as an actor, the Bollywood heartthrob has left fans gushing over several onscreen romances— from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) with Alia Bhatt to Bawaal (2023) co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. But his real-life love story with fashion designer Natasha Dalal is no less! In fact, it’s a sweet tale of how two individuals who grew up together found their happily ever after. It was in 6th standard that Varun first met Natasha. They were close friends for many years until they started dating after a music concert in their 20s. A timeline of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun fell in love when he saw Natasha walking at a basketball court during lunch break. Clearly, love at first sight is an actual phenomenon! But the latter rejected him 3-4 times before she realised her true feelings for him. Thus began a courtship period which spread over a decade. But the love birds kept their relationship on the down low for the longest time. Then in 2018, Varun got candid about his real-life leading lady on an episode of Koffee With Karan, when he graced the couch with Katrina Kaif. The actor even confirmed that things are quite serious and he hopes to marry Natasha someday.

On January 24, 2021, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a grand but private ceremony in Alibaug at a resort called The Mansion House. Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm as fans gushed over the newlyweds, twinning and winning in matching ivory outfits. It was truly heartwarming to see the madly in love pair embark on their happily ever after.

Later that year, Varun and Natasha embraced ‘pawrenthood’ when they brought home a Beagle puppy. They named their furry baby Joey and thus began a series of happy family photos along with sneak peeks into Varun getting a hang of fatherhood. It was truly adorable to witness him spend quality time after hours of shooting, and sometimes days, with his beautiful baby boy.

After 3 years of marital bliss, in February this year, Varun and Natasha took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. The actor shared a black-and-white picture where he gave his wife’s baby bump a kiss while kneeling on the floor. They held hands, lost in each other, enjoying this joyful moment. Meanwhile Joey, who was sitting on the couch close to them, looked straight into the camera. In the caption below, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love ❤️ #myfamilymystrength.”

Well, we are now looking forward to Varun and Natasha’s good news and baby pictures, provided the couple decides to share them. On the work front, apart from Baby John, the handsome hunk will make his digital debut opposite Samantha with Citadel: Honey Bunny. It’s going to be an exciting year indeed. We wish him all the best!