Mira Rajput shares picture of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower cake. Is it a girl?

Baby shower cake

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The teddy wears a pink bow and holds pink roses, making many wonder if it's a baby girl arriving soon at the Dhawan household. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji.

Mira and Natasha's closeness followed when Shahid and Varun bonded with each other on a recent dance event they did together in Doha. On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paparazzi, who were stationed outside their residence on Sunday.

Varun and Natasha to become parents

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image, in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with a very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.