Mira Rajput reacts to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘leaked’ travel itinerary: When are you making me meet this friend?

A couple of days ago, a picture did rounds online of an alleged email about Shahid Kapoor’s travel itinerary. The email also claimed that all bookings in various countries will be ‘taken care of by a friend’. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput has now reacted to the claims. (Also Read: Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’) Mira Rajput reacted to claims that Shahid Kapoor's trips were funded by a 'friend'.

Mira Rajput’s reaction

Mira took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, writing, “When the internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor???” Mira seemed miffed by this email doing rounds online, putting speculation to rest that none of it is true.

More details about the email

Instant Bollywood first posted the itinerary, which claimed that Shahid will travel in April and May to Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi. A list of hotel preferences were also mentioned in the email, with the last night mentioning, “As discussed, all bookings will be taken care of by his friend (wink eye emoji).” While Shahid did not react to the claims, Mira put rumours to rest with her post.

Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated a ‘full house,’ and the latter shared a reel on her Instagram with various family members, including Pankaj Kapur. She captioned the post, “When it’s a full house!” In the video, the whole family could be seen getting goofy with Shahid making everyone laugh.

Upcoming work

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. It received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. He is currently shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva. The film will also star Pooja Hegde and is slated for release in theatres later this year.