Mira Rajput shares candid family portrait with Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Mira Rajput had a Mexican and mango feast and an IPL screening with her family – husband Shahid Kapoor and in-laws Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave us a glimpse into her family time. She shared glimpses of an intimate evening with husband Shahid Kapoor, his parents Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, among others. (Also Read: Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, calls him her ‘sun and moon’)

Shahid Kapoor poses with his family for a selfie
Shahid Kapoor poses with his family for a selfie

Mira's family portrait

Mira took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a Reel from her home, of Shahid clicking a family selfie on timer. He gets his whole extended family to stand close to each other and face the camera placed in front. But as they remain still for a family portrait, Shahid breaks the news that it's not a photo, but a selfie video. The whole family then breaks into laughs.

Mira and Shahid are seen in casual avatars as they sport a pink top and a black ganji, respectively. While Pankaj wears a crisp white shirt, Supriya can be seen in a pista green salvar suit. Mira captioned the fun Reel, “When it’s a full house!” Among other family members present, Shahid's sister and actor Sanah Kapur can also be seen in a blue kurti and pink dupatta.

Mexican food, mango feast, and IPL

On her Instagram Stories, Mira gave further glimpses into what the family get-together looked like. In the first Story, she shares a video of the Mexcian spread for diner, including taco shells, fajitas, salsa, and guacamole. She then shares another video of the “Mango overload” with a mango soufflé, mango rasmalai, and mango rabri. Her last Story of the day had the whole family sitting together in the living area and watching an Indian Premier League match on TV. She wrote in the caption, “Khao, piyo, dekho” (eat, drink, watch).

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur will next star in the film Jab Khuli Kitaab, and Supriya was last seen in the film Khichdi 2: Mission Panthukistan last year. Sanah last featured in the Prime Video India Original series Happy Family, Conditions Apply.

