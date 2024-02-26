Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, calls him her ‘sun and moon’

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday on February 25. His wife, Mira Rajput, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming birthday post. Sharing pictures seemingly taken on a vacation, Mira penned a sweet post for the actor. (Also Read: When Shahid Kapoor shared his fights with Mira Rajput sometimes lasted for 15 days: ‘It really bothers me’) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015

‘The universe shines on you’

In one of the pictures, Mira and Shahid smiled wide at the camera. Another picture showed her capturing the sun as it sets and the moon as it rises, apart from the golden glow at a beach. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you.” Numerous fans left comments under the post, wishing Shahid on the special day.

Rakul shares unseen pic

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently got married to Jackky Bhagnani, wished Shahid. She shared an unseen picture from her wedding. In the picture, she was seen hugging Shahid as Mira looked on. She wrote, “Happpyy bday @shahidkapoor! You are a gem of a person and I wish you an abundance of everything you desire…keep shining.”

A screengrab of Rakul's Instagram story

His Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon also wished him on her Instagram stories. Sharing a funny video from one of their recent promotional events, she wrote, “Missing our craziness and the constant laughter! Have the most amazing birthday my Aaru! Sending you a #Shati Hug! IYKYK”

A screen grab of Kriti's Instagram story

Upcoming work

Shahid was recently seen in the romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans. The film is running in theatres and has done good business at the box office. It’s directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. He will soon be seen in a film titled Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait. The film will hit screens sometime this year.

