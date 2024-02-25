When Shahid Kapoor shared his fights with Mira Rajput sometimes lasted for 15 days: ‘It really bothers me’

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The actor, who is married to Mira Rajput since 2015, often talks about their relationship in interviews. One such instance occurred in the chat show BFFs with Neha Dhupia, where Shahid shared that like every other couple, he has some fights with wife Mira on some days too, but it lasts for around 15 days. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns into beautiful flower girl at Mira Rajput's best friend's wedding. See pics) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage. (Varinder Chawla)

What Shahid said

The interview with Neha Dhupia as part of the BFFs With Vogue chat show had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on the couch. There, he said, “When me and my wife have a fight. That's something that really bothers me. It takes me time to get over it. [We fight] once in a few months, it is not like that everyday kind of thing but ours last very long… sometimes it can last for like 15 days!”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Kiara expressed shock at the mention of 15 days, Shahid then added how the tension eased out when they finally talked things out at the end.

About Shahid and Mira's relationship

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. While Shahid liked her from their first meeting, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The two share an age difference of 13 years.

Last year in July, Shahid and Mira marked their 8th wedding anniversary. Shahid posted an unseen photo of himself with Mira, where they kissed during one of their recent holidays. “In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (please don’t kill me because I made up my version of your favourite song). Happy anniversary my wife for life," he wrote in the caption.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The film performed well at the box office and crossed ₹100 crore worldwide in just ten days.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place