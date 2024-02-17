Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns into beautiful flower girl at Mira Rajput's best friend's wedding. See pics

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of her best friend with her kids. She took to Instagram on Saturday, and shared photos from the celebration. She was joined by Misha and Zain, who were dressed in formals. Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8 Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha, Zain at a wedding.

Mira Rajput attends wedding with Misha, Zain

For the main event, Mira Rajput opted for a pastel pink contemporary ensemble. She was seen posing with others at the event. It's her daughter Misha, who grabbed the limelight as the flower girl.

Mira Rajput and kids at a wedding.

Mira shared a photo of Misha's outfit. She wore a pink dress with flowers adorned in her hair. She also carried a matching bag. Misha joined Mira, Zain and the bride in another photo from the outdoor wedding. In the caption, Mira wrote, “When the bestie was a bridey #bridalparty.”

Misha Kapoor as flower girl at a wedding.

Shahid's kids

Shahid and Mira have two kids – Misha is 7 and Zain is 5-years-old. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shahid and Misha keep their kids away from the public eye as much as possible and rarely post their pictures on social media.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid recently saw the release of his romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film released in theatres on February 9 to mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “It's great to think and tell out-of-the-box stories. Even better if you get a chance to showcase it on the big screen. But it for sure deserves some serious thought before serving something as lame and ridiculous as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ).”

