Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor get upset as paparazzi try to click their kids' pics: 'Baccho ke sath mat karo'

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were recently seen getting cross about paparazzi clicking photos of their kids. They have two kids--son Zain and daughter Misha Kapoor. At an event, the couple seemed annoyed by photographers who constantly clicked their photos. Also read: Shahid Kapoor wishes mom Neliima Azeem on birthday Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput unhappy with paparazzi for this reason.

Mira and Shahid upset with paparazzi

In a video, Mira Rajput and Shahid were seen waiting outside the event venue where their kids' school's annual day event took place. As the family was waiting for their car to arrive, Mira looked unhappy.

Shahid Kapoor to photographers

In the same video, Shahid told media, "Baccho ke sath mat karo na tumlog. Kaafi pictures le chuke ho tum (Don’t click pictures of my kids. You have already clicked many pictures of me).”

Shahid Kapoor's kids

Shahid and his family were at Misha and Zain's school annual day celebration. They are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Zain is 5 years old, Misha is 7.

Shahid and Misha keep their kids away from the public eye, as much as possible and even rarely post their pictures on social media. However, this isn't the first time that Shahid blasted paparazzi for trying to click photos. Earlier, he was seen angry after some photographers were shouting while trying to click photos of him with Mira and his mother-in-law. It happened after the family was leaving from a family wedding party.

Shahid had told them, "Mai yehi khada hu na. Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho? Relax karo. Yehi hai hum. Jab mai gaadi me chala jaunga fir chilana, then it makes sense (I am standing right here. Why are you screaming like this? Just relax. Shout when I go away in my car, then it will make sense).” The video had gone viral.

Shahid was last seen in Farzi, by Raj & DK. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller, titled Deva. He will also be starring in an upcoming romantic-comedy, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

