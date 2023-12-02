Shahid Kapoor wishes mom Neliima Azeem on birthday with childhood pic, Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput pen special notes

Shahid wishes Neliima with old pic

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared his childhood picture also featuring Neliima. In the photo, a very young Shahid stared at the camera as Neliima smiled looking at him. Both of them twinned in white outfits in the picture.

Shahid wrote, "Happy birthday mommy. No one can love like you (cake and red heart emojis)." Ishaan posted red heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Stay blessed. Have a great year ahead. Happy Birthday." Another person said, "So adorable both of you! What memories."

Ishaan too wishes Neliima

Ishaan posted photos with Neliima and Shahid on Instagram. In the first picture, Shahid and Ishaan kissed Neliima on the cheeks as she smiled. Neliima held her sons and rested her head on Ishaan's shoulder in the next photo. In the photos, Shahid wore a black outfit while Ishaan was seen in purple silk ethnic wear. Neliima opted for a blue kurta and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Ishaan wrote, "Happy birthday mom. May the twinkle in your eyes remain forever and grow brighter as you enter a more joyous stage of your life! You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you." Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday."

Mira pens brief note

Mira Rajput shared a photo with Neliima on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she hugged Neliima from the back as they both smiled looking at the camera. Mira also penned a note. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom. Your infectious laughter, warm hugs, twinkling smile and zest for life makes you the one we all fight to be the favourite of.."

She also wrote, "Yet we all know your favourites are the grandkids because you spoil them unapologetically and are their Dadi Jaan (dearest grandmother). Mother, in law, but Mom from my heart. Our girls club reigns supreme, boys!" Mira also tagged Neliima.

About Neliima

The veteran actor married Pankaj Kapoor in 1979 but later divorced. They had a son Shahid in 1981. Neliima later married Rajesh Khattar and had a son Ishaan in 1995. In her over three-decade-long career, Neliima featured in many films as well as television shows such as The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Zameen Aasmaan, Saans, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Dil Apna Preet Parai, Ishq Vishk, among many others.

