Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor film earns just over 2 crore, lowest so far

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8: The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned ₹47 crore in India. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 7) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

The week one collection of the film stands at ₹44.35 crore. On day 8, it has likely minted ₹2.65 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹47 crore nett in India.

About the film

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. It opened in theatres to mixed reviews. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film released in theatres on February 9 to mixed reviews.

Shahid's wife, brother Ishaan praised the film

Recently, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, after watching the film, gave a shout-out to the team with a special love-filled message for her husband. "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart-touching message at the end @kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect! @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you. You made my heart melt. Watch TBMAUJ now! Dil se hasaaya (Laughed from the heart)," she wrote.

Shahid also received a shout-out from his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. "#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no," Ishaan posted on his Instagram.

