Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 7: Shahid-Kriti film slows down after Valentine's Day 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 7: The rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon saw a jump in numbers Valentine's Day 2024. However, on Thursday, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's business took a hit. The film earned roughly ₹3.25 crore nett in India, compared to ₹6.75 crore nett on Wednesday. Also read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6: Shahid-Kriti's film see huge jump on Valentine's Day Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon featured together for the first time in the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

In its opening week in India, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer collected an estimated ₹44.6 crore nett in India, per the portal. On its opening day, the Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor film had earned ₹6.7 crore nett in India.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw its highest collection at the domestic box office over its first weekend. After earning ₹9.65 crore nett in India on Saturday, the film saw a 11.4 percent jump, earning ₹10.75 crore on Sunday. On Monday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collected ₹3.65 crore nett in India, followed by ₹3.85 crore nett on Tuesday.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts.

Shahid Kapoor's Aryan is a robotics engineer, who falls in love with Sifra (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), who looks and acts like a human. Kriti Sanon plays Sifra. Janhvi Kapoor also has a cameo in the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Kriti Sanon on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon told PTI in an interview "Love stories are my favourite genre but they are not made very often. The good ones are made even less because there are fewer conflicts these days. But this conflict (human falling in love with a robot) I never imagined. It's quirky, different. What's new is that this robot is close to a human but she is not. It makes you think 'Is this going to happen one day?' As an actor, it was exciting because I didn't have a reference point. I didn't know how I was going to do it till I actually did it."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place