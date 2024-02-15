Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6: Shahid-Kriti's film see huge jump on Valentine's Day

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy earned almost as much on Wednesday as it did on its opening day in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, made almost double of its Tuesday earnings – ₹3.85 crore nett – on Wednesday. Also read: CBFC asks Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makers to shorten sex scene between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon plays a robot in this rom-com headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office

Per the portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collected roughly ₹6.75 crore nett at the domestic box office on Wednesday, taking its India total to around ₹41.35 crore nett in six days. On its opening day, the Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor film had earned ₹6.7 crore nett in India.

Over the opening weekend, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a jump in numbers at the domestic box office, collecting ₹9.65 crore nett and ₹10.75 crore nett on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On its first Monday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a dip in numbers, earning ₹3.65 crore nett in India.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a robot scientist, who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films, and also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the film read, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science. Remember Rajinikanth as Chitti? He was endearing and kept us intrigued each time he pulled off a stunt onscreen or did some mischief. He was genuinely funny! Rewind a little more and pick TV series Small Wonder or its desi version Karishma Ka Karishma, where a female robot lives with a family as their second child."

