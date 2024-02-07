CBFC asks Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makers to shorten sex scene between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

The upcoming romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has witnessed a cut in the 'scene of sex act' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has also got an 'audio medication'. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title song: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon bust out quirky dance moves; fans love the vibe) Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Akhiyaan Gulaab, the second song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnesses scene cut

According to the report, CBFC has ‘reduced the scene of sex act by 25%’. The list also said that nine seconds of the scene was censored. The intimate scene, which was earlier 36 seconds long, has been cut down to 27 seconds. In the second half of the film, the word 'daru (alcohol)' has been replaced with 'drink'.

What other changes have been made?

The CBFC also asked the film's team to add the anti-smoking static message in Hindi in bigger and more readable fonts. After the changes were made, the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate on February 2. The run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds ), as mentioned in the censor certificate.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer, which was recently unveiled, showed that Shahid eventually fell in love with the robot.

The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be out in theatres on February 9. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra.

Shahid on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Recently, Shahid spoke about the film during its promotional event. As quoted by news agency PTI, Shahid had said, “I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back to back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word 'different' is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me.”

