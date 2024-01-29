Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title song: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon bust out quirky dance moves; fans love the vibe

The title track of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on Monday. Taking to its YouTube channel, T-Series shared the music video. The song has been picturised on its lead actors, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid, Kriti groove to tunes of their budding romance. Watch) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title song.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song

The song is groovy, but with a slow and catchy beat. The actors showed some quirky dance moves in the music video. The song has been sung by Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur. It was earlier sung by Raghav for his album. Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "This song looks like a decade old...the vibe ..the costumes..simple steps. ... The location .... thank you for bringing back the old vibe."

Fans love the track

Another person said, "This is going to be a blockbuster. Shahid Kapoor is back with a bang. What a performer." "Their looks are so beautiful, and their dancing is outstanding, Shahid+Kriti," read another comment. "I have to say there is sizzling chemistry between these two and awesome charm of Shahid," commented another fan.

About Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Recently, the makers unveiled a romantic song, Akhiyaan Gulaab. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer showed that he eventually fell in love with the robot. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film, which also features Dharmendra, will release in theatre on February 9.

Shahid on AI

Recently, as quoted by news agency ANI, Shahid spoke about AI taking over human emotions in the near future. At the event in Jaipur, Shahid had said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

He added, "And I think we are on the threshold of a time where AI is going to be very, very fundamental in defining our future. Um, and we wanted to make a fun film. We wanted to make a light film, we wanted to make a happy film. We wanna make a film, which is entertaining. But while we are doing all that in scenes that are actually funny, quirky, entertaining, we are talking about things that are relevant and that are, I think, not so far away from us."

